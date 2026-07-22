Why Sunidhi Chauhan Feels Reality Shows Are No Longer The 'Right Place' For Her

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is winning hearts with her live concerts across the country, but there was a time when she was a familiar face on music reality shows as a judge. However, Sunidhi has now made it clear that she has no plans to return as a judge on any shows.

The singer claimed that she no longer felt comfortable with the way some reality shows are made. According to Sunidhi, music reality shows should be honest because contestants come to showcase their real talent.

She explained that while Auto-Tune is generally used in songs to create a certain sound, she does not believe it should be used in reality competitions where performances are expected to be genuine. Sunidhi said that when she noticed things changing, she felt it was no longer the right place for her. She added that leaving reality television was the best decision for her.

During the episode of Shekhar Tonite, host Shekhar Suman asked why the singer had always stayed away from judging music reality shows. He said there have been claims that some shows edit performances to make contestants sound better than they actually are. He also mentioned that Sonu Nigam had openly spoken about such things in the past, but instead of discussing those concerns, many chose to defend the channels.

Sunidhi Chauhan explained, “I was a part of it for a very long time, but then I decided to stop because I felt it wasn't the right place for me. I couldn't continue with it. It's a very sad thing because earlier, people used Auto-Tune only to create a particular sound or effect in songs. It was done to give the music a certain style and make it sound better.”

“You can't do that in a reality show, where you are supposed to be all real and honest. When that started happening in reality shows, I felt things were going in a direction I couldn't accept. That's when I chose to step away, and I'm much happier.”

Between 2010 and 2018, Sunidhi Chauhan was a judge on several reality shows, including Indian Idol 5, Indian Idol 6, The Voice, The Remix and Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2.