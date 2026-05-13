Shekhar Suman Wanted To Invite Raghav Chadha On <i>Movers And Shakers</i> 3, But Then This Happened

Shekhar Suman's talk show Movers & Shakers was one of the iconic shows of the late 1990s, featuring celebrities from across fields. Hinting at a possible return with season 3, Shekhar recently shared whom he initially wanted to invite—but with a twist in events, he has now changed his priority.

When asked if a third season of Movers & Shakers was on the cards, Shekhar told Mid-Day, "Just wait and watch what is happening too soon."

To readers' surprise, Shekhar revealed that the first person he wanted to invite was Raghav Chadha.

"The first person I wanted was Raghav Chadha. But after what he did, I didn't have the heart to call him. I really wanted him because, you know, he was getting so popular amongst Gen Z, and he was coming across as a vociferous sort of achiever and orator in Parliament, raising the common man's problems. And then he did a volte-face, and everybody was disappointed," Shekhar said.

For the uninitiated, Shekhar was referring to Raghav Chadha's political switch. The former Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April 2026, along with six other MPs.

Shekhar himself had joined the BJP in 2024 but left within 24 hours to focus on other commitments.

In a recent conversation with news agency IANS, Shekhar also shared an anecdote: when he asked the 'Bandit Queen'—who had taken so many lives—whom she was scared of, she admitted she was afraid of him and his 'fiery' questions.

In recent times, Shekhar Suman has appeared in the Netflix original Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.