Shekhar Suman On Rejecting 'Huge Cheque' From Shah Rukh Khan For <i>Chalte Chalte</i>: "Sent An Expensive Watch The Next Time"

Shekhar Suman had briefly worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2003 film Chalte Chalte, led by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. He lent his voice for the narration in the film's promotional teaser. In a recent conversation, he opened up about a beautiful memento Shah Rukh Khan had given him for his contribution.

What's Happening

Shekhar Suman told Bollywood Hungama, "I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte and he needed my voice for the commentary in the film. So when the teaser came, he called me up directly after that. 'Hi, it's Shah Rukh.' And I said, 'Yeah, Shah Rukh.' He said, 'I would want you to come and give your voiceover for this.' And I said, 'Yeah, I'll come.' So I just went across and did that."

He recalled how he refused to accept a "big cheque" sent by Shah Rukh Khan.

Shekhar Suman continued, "And he sent me a big cheque. And I said, 'Look, this is between two friends, you know; this is not for money at all.' But he wouldn't listen. Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he sent me a very expensive watch the next time, which I still have. And it's a beautiful memento."

Missing Out On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Devdas

In an older interview with Instant Bollywood, Shekhar Suman had expressed regret for not getting to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Devdas.

He had shared, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered me the role of Chunnilal in Devdas, but I couldn't do that at that time. Then Jackie Shroff was cast in the role, and it's good that he did that role. But I had that regret in my life that I couldn't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but my wish has been granted in Heeramandi."

Work

An actor, anchor, and producer, Shekhar Suman is popular for his TV roles, especially in Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993). His other TV shows include Wah! Janaab (debut), Reporter, Simply Shekhar, and Carry On Shekhar.

Shekhar Suman's most recent project was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which has a second season coming up; dates are yet to be announced.

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