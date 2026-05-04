Shah Rukh Khan Calls KKR's Sunil Narine 'Magician' After Historic 200-Wicket IPL Milestone

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine crossed the landmark of 200 wickets in the IPL, following which Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and penned a long note on X, sharing a photograph with him.

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Sunil Narine delivered another strong bowling display against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday, finishing with figures of two wickets for 31 runs. During the spell, Narine crossed the 200-wicket milestone in the IPL. He achieved the feat in his 197th match when he dismissed Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora.

The West Indies all-rounder became the first overseas player to take 200 wickets in the history of the tournament. He is also only the third bowler overall to reach the mark, after Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sunil, my friend… here's to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… Be healthy and keep smiling! #SunilNarine pic.twitter.com/KFy1YfPENk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2026

Sharing a picture with Sunil, Shah Rukh wrote, "Sunil, my friend... here's to 15 seasons... over 200 wickets... 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always... Be healthy and keep smiling!"

The post went viral soon after it was shared, with fans flooding the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "Sunil Narine isn't just a player for Kolkata Knight Riders... He's the system. Quiet. Deadly. Inevitable." Another commented, "One of the greatest overseas signings in IPL history and that's not even debatable."

Other comments read, "We are witnessing the greatest ever to have played IPL. Not Bumrah, not Rabada, not Rashid.. but it's Sunil Narine, did everything for KKR. - Played as an opener - Played as a finisher - Became the best bowler of the side, in fact the best bowler of IPL - Bowled super overs on demand. Thank you Sunil for helping IPL grow. IPL is lucky to have you," and "This is exactly why KKR isn't just a team, it's a family. Seeing the bond between the best owner in the world and our greatest match-winner is everything. Thank you, Shah Rukh, for always being there and for your beautiful pic. Here's to more titles, for Sunil, and for you."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, which is set to release in theatres in December.