<i>Kartavya</i> Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Struggles To Protect His Family Amid High-Stakes Investigation

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Kartavya, an upcoming crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

The trailer introduces a morally layered world where duty, power and personal conflict intersect.

Saif Ali Khan plays Pawan, a police officer facing intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot while under his watch.

As pressure mounts from senior officials, Pawan is drawn into a high-stakes manhunt that exposes a network of influence and deception.

Alongside the investigation, his personal life begins to unravel when his family comes under threat due to a dispute involving his brother.

The story follows Pawan as he struggles to balance professional responsibility with family obligations, with every decision carrying severe consequences.

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

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Speaking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself - between what he believes is right, what is expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it does not offer easy answers; it places you in uncomfortable situations and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost," in a press note.

He added, "Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It has been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya," in a press note.

Director Pulkit described the film as an exploration of moral ambiguity and human conflict.

"Kartavya is a story that exists in the grey, where every choice carries a cost and certainty is always out of reach. We set out to craft a grounded, emotionally charged narrative that looks beyond the surface of crime to explore the human conflict at its core," he said.

He further added, "All the actors have brought immense depth to their characters, and with Saif Ali Khan bringing remarkable restraint to a deeply conflicted role, the film invites audiences to reflect on what justice really means when personal stakes are involved. My second association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix has been incredibly fulfilling, and we are excited to bring this story to audiences worldwide."

Described as a character-driven crime drama, Kartavya explores themes of conscience, justice and consequence against a tense investigative backdrop.

Kartavya will stream on Netflix from May 15.

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