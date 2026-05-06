Sonakshi Sinha And Jyotika's Courtroom Drama <i>System</i> To Premiere On Prime Video On May 22

Prime Video has set May 22 as the global premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original courtroom thriller System, a high-stakes drama that delves into the complex intersection of power and justice.

Announced on May 6, the film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios.

System will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Positioned as a gripping courtroom thriller, System explores a world driven by privilege and entitlement, where justice is not always determined by verdicts alone but often by confronting uncomfortable truths.

The story follows Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a public prosecutor who forms an unlikely alliance with Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika.

Coming from starkly different social backgrounds, the two women join forces to expose buried injustices, even as they take on powerful adversaries.

The film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker in a key role, alongside an ensemble cast including Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Gupta.

Speaking about the project, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, "System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics. With Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing. Led by power-packed performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, we believe the film has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on Prime Video on 22 May."

Producer Harman Baweja added, "System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, the film reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this project, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond."

Written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial, System promises a layered narrative that combines legal drama with social commentary.