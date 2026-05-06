Ektaa Kapoor Defends <i>Naagin 7</i> Editor After VFX Blunder: 'Can Change A Lover, Not Him'

Ektaa Kapoor has come out strongly in support of her team after a noticeable VFX glitch in Naagin 7 sparked criticism online. Instead of distancing herself from the error, she chose to stand by her long-time editor, Vicky, publicly praising his work and contribution over the years.

The controversy began when a blue-screen shot, which appeared to be unedited, made it to the final broadcast. The moment quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from viewers who questioned the production quality of the show.

Ektaa Kapoor Backs Her Editor

Responding to the criticism, Ektaa shared a video featuring her editor and addressed the situation with both humour and emotion.

She said, "Meet Vicky ji, inke blue screen ke charche pure Bombay main hain abhi (His blue screen is being talked about all over Bombay right now). I can change a lover, but I can't change Vicky ji from my life. Chahe main 50 shows banaun, mere saare shows main Vicky ji ek haath toh maarte hain (Even if I make 50 shows, Vicky ji will have a hand in all of them). He is the best editor in the country. Apologise to this man, he's the best in the business. Vicky ji, you are great. Be it Naagin or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this man has edited every show of ours for 20 years."

She further added, "Directors change, writers change, but for us there's only one man who does all our work, Vicky ji. Even if we have 50 shows, there's only one editor. Isliye shayad zayada kaam de diya. Inko puri raat hum awake rakhte hain (That's probably why we gave him more work. We keep him awake the whole night). He is the best."

How The Naagin 7 VFX Glitch Went Viral

The issue surfaced after several social media users shared a still from a recent episode of the show. The image showed actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary standing at the edge of the frame, with a clearly visible blue screen behind her.

The scene was meant to depict an action sequence in which her character takes on her enemies. However, the apparent oversight led to widespread trolling, with many viewers questioning the makers' attention to detail.

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