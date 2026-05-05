Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To <i>Naagin 7</i> VFX Blunder With A Dragon Meme

The ever-dramatic world of Naagin 7 has found itself in an unexpected twist off-screen. The show recently left viewers puzzled after an episode appeared to feature unfinished scenes.

Instead of the usual polished spectacle, eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked like raw footage - blue screens, visible wires, and actors lying still mid-scene. Many felt the sequence looked like it had skipped post-production altogether, making the glitch impossible to ignore.

The moment quickly gained traction after screenshots surfaced online.

Social media was flooded with reactions - some amused, others disappointed - as fans questioned how such an obvious error made it to air.

Rather than issuing a formal clarification, producer Ektaa Kapoor chose humour.

She reposted a meme video on her Instagram Stories showing the lead character morphing into a dragon and causing chaos. The caption read, "Ekta Ma'am on her way to the office from Thailand after yesterday's Naagin blue screen mistake by the editors."

Playing along, Ektaa responded with a cheeky, "Eggjacctlyyy (Exactly)," - subtly acknowledging the glitch while keeping things light.

Not The First Time Naagin Has Faced Heat

The show has previously drawn criticism for its exaggerated visuals and alleged use of AI-generated sequences.

At the time, Ektaa addressed the issue in her Instagram Stories, saying, "I am getting so much hate for my AI episodes. Yeh hain woh log! Yeh! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh... Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget."

Naagin 7, which premiered in December 2025, features Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in the lead role.

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