Sunita Ahuja Meets Krushna Abhishek's Twins For The First Time, Calls Them 'Good-Looking' Like Her

During her recent appearance on Laughter Chefs Season 3, Sunita Ahuja reunited with her nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Govinda's wife has now shared her experience of the reunion, as well as how she felt after meeting her grandchildren, in a recent interview.

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Speaking to Mid-Day, Sunita Ahuja said, "I finally reunited with Krushna and Kashmera. Vipul came to me two or three times, inviting me to the show. I had spoken to Kashmera and Krushna earlier, but then I decided to make a surprise appearance. They were not informed that I was coming. It was really nice to see them; they are my kids."

Recalling her meeting with Krushna's twins, Sunita Ahuja said, "It has been 14 years since the rift. I didn't want to keep this burden in my heart, so I decided to forgive them. I was so happy to see my grandchildren for the first time. They are so sweet, and my heart was full seeing how they look like me. They are very good-looking, God bless them."

Sunita appeared on the show to mark World Laughter Day, leading to an emotional reunion on stage. As she entered calling out Krushna's name, both Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah were visibly shocked. The mood quickly turned emotional as Krushna fell at Sunita's feet and hugged her, while Kashmera broke down in tears and apologised.

Sunita was later seen meeting her grandchildren for the first time, embracing and kissing them warmly. The episode concluded on a positive note, with Sunita and Kashmera cooking together on the show, signalling a fresh beginning in their relationship.



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