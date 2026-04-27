Sunita Ahuja Sums Up Her 40-Year-Old Marriage: 'Want A Son Like Govinda, Not A Husband'

New day, new realisation from Sunita Ahuja on her 40-year-old wedding to superstar Govinda. During a recent interview, Sunita said that Govinda excelled as a son and father, but not as a husband. She went on to say that she always wanted Govinda as her "son", not as her "husband".

During the interview with Abhishek Vyas Insights, Sunita Ahuja reflected on her marriage: "I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, brother. But as a husband, what I want... I love going to parties, for dinners, on holidays, but he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself."

Sunita added, "This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar—what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him now. It has been 40 years—even thinking about it would be a crime."

Sunita and Govinda's marriage has been dominating headlines since last year. Sunita even accused Govinda of having extra-marital affairs, prompting clarifications from the superstar.

Asked if she feels jealous of the superstar's female fans, Sunita said, "When you are confident in your husband... if there's a hero and you listen about his affair, it used to be fine at that time (90s). I am not talking about today."

Sunita continued, "People who gossip are all doing it on social media. They speak rubbish. We don't have to focus on that; we have to see what's going on in our house. Till the time Govinda's mother was alive, he was very good. He has been good after her as well."

Sunita Alleges, Govinda Replies

On different occasions throughout the last year, Sunita accused Govinda of having an extra-marital affair. Govinda recently opened up and called it a "conspiracy" against him.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would make him appear "weak" and contribute to the "problematic" image people were forming of him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realising it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.