Govinda Reveals Sunita Ahuja Accused Him Of Not Letting Anyone Reach The Top: "<i>Aisa Kyun Keh Rahe Ho</i>?"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's troubled marriage has been a topic of discussion on the Internet for the last year, and it continues to be so this year. Sunita Ahuja has called out Govinda for his extramarital affairs, not supporting their son Yash in his career and, quite recently, Govinda shared how she had accused him of not letting anyone reach the top.

In a conversation with ANI, Govinda said, "They are telling me that you don't want to play roles other than the hero. So what did I do in Kill Dil? I played a villain. In Happy Ending. I played a comedian. Sunita told me that you eat up whatever work you do, and people say that you can't bear to see anyone reach the top. Aisa kyun keh rahe ho aap? (Why are you saying like this?)"

He continued, "Maine kiya (I did). I did whatever work I got. This film industry is such that you can never connect it to casteism, society or any other issue. You have to converse with people in the language they understand."

Govinda On Wife Sunita Ahuja's Claims About His Extramarital Affair

Govinda responded to recent claims by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and speaking about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujh par? (When did I not get this accusation?)"

He added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyaar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love). In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyaar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai. (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is old age love.)"

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the Hero No. 1 actor shared, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine tang kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai, for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye main kshama maangta hoon meri jo newcomers hai taki main cha raha hoon sabke saath kaam karoon. Kahin dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai, iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge. (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want them to be afraid.)"

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect? I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal, main dhanyavaad deta hoon ki jo main aaj saved hoon, woh ek bhi shabd baahar bolti hai, woh chup hai. Itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai..."

About Govinda And Sunita

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

