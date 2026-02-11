Govinda Out Of <i>Bhagam Bhag 2</i>, Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Manoj Bajpayee's Entry

After two decades, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal's comic caper Bhagam Bhag is set to return with a major casting change in the sequel. Sources close to the film's development confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee has joined the cast, replacing Govinda. Now Paresh Rawal has broken his silence on the matter.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal, who is part of the original Bhagam Bhag cast, shared his views on Manoj Bajpayee stepping in for Govinda in the upcoming sequel.

He said, "It'll make for a different and unique combination (Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee). However, we'll miss Govinda."

On being asked about the reason behind Govinda not being part of Bhagam Bhag 2, Paresh Rawal said, "I have genuinely no idea."

Manoj Bajpayee Replacing Govinda In Bhagam Bhag 2

While audiences are acquainted with Govinda's comic timing, it will be interesting to see how Manoj Bajpayee brings his own charm to the role.

About The Bhagam Bhag Franchise

The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and several others in key roles.

The film adapted certain subplots from the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking, which itself was based on the 1958 film Vertigo. It was remade in Telugu as Brahmanandam Drama Company (2008).

The film was released theatrically on December 22, 2006, during the Christmas holidays. It received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of the year.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 32 crore, the film minted a whopping Rs 67.82 crore.

