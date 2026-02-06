Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda In <i>Bhagam Bhag 2</i>, Internet Says 'Better To Shelve The Film'

After two decades, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal's comic caper Bhagam Bhag is set to return with a major casting change in the sequel. Sources close to the film's development confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee has joined the cast, replacing Govinda. However, the Internet did not react kindly to it, as users believed, "Manoj Bajpayee can never pull off comedy the way Govinda did."

Internet Reactions

Fans flooded the comments section under the Reddit post, which shared that Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee.

One comment read, "All of these sequels will stop if even one of them doesn't work. Welcome 3 will be the test of sequels. But man, if Bhagam Bhag is happening, then Govinda should have made a comeback."

Another user wrote, "Govinda ke binaa kaise chalegi yaar. Manoj Bajpayee ne toh shayad Japan bhi dekha hoga."

One person mentioned, "Sorry, but Manoj can never pull off comedy the way Govinda did. They should have requested him to come back."

"I mean Manoj is a great actor, but I guess no one can do what Govinda did as Babla, that's a hell iconic role," read another comment.

Some more reactions included, "It will be better to shelve Bhagam Bhag 2 because without Govinda, the film makes no sense," and "Then the industry will only stop once all these franchises lose value completely."

There were a few X reactions as well.

Disheartened fans wrote, "Shelve it."

One comment said, "No more Govinda in #BhagamBhag2. I mean, man, why are you doing this to Govinda? He's already struggling. Let him do what he does best, and that's comedy. Since when was Manoj Bajpayee good at comedy?"

One person had a diplomatic reaction: "I understand people's concern over #BhagamBhag2; it's because many recent sequels failed due to different casts and lack of nostalgia. Makers should bring back other characters like Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi, and recreate iconic comedy memes from the film-it will work."

About The Bhagam Bhag Franchise

The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and several others in key roles.

The film adapted certain subplots from the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking, which itself was based on the 1958 film Vertigo. It was remade in Telugu as Brahmanandam Drama Company (2008).

The film was released theatrically on December 22, 2006, during the Christmas holidays. It received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of the year.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 32 crore, the film minted a whopping Rs 67.82 crore.

