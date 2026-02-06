"Unethical, Unconstitutional": Political Row Erupts Over 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Netflix's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee, has sparked a major political and social controversy ever since its teaser was released on Tuesday.

The film's title has been sharply criticised on social media, with many calling it "defamatory" and "derogatory" towards the Brahmin community.

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court claiming that the title links the word "Pandat" with corruption and bribery, which the petitioner says defames the entire Brahmin community.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, who filed the petition, submitted that creative freedom under Article 19(1)(a) cannot include hate speech, defamation, or content that disturbs social harmony. The petition makes the Central government a main party, saying it must regulate digital platforms to prevent material that could harm communal peace.

According to the plea, the use of the term "Pandat" in the title and content amounts to collective defamation, as it "deliberately associates a well-recognised religious and social designation with corruption and bribery, thereby maligning and lowering the reputation of an entire community in the eyes of the public."

It further states that the content violates Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India by selectively targeting a specific religious and social group.

The plea seeks a stay on the release, arguing that the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and does not extend to hate speech, defamation, or content that undermines communal harmony, public order, and constitutional morality, as restricted under Article 19(2).

Amid this, a case has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow on the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against the director and the film's team for allegedly trying to disrupt social harmony and hurt religious or caste sentiments.

The Lucknow Commissionerate said strict action would be taken under a zero‑tolerance policy against anyone who harms the sentiments of a community or disturbs peace and order.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after a complaint claimed the film "promotes negative stereotypes" and "vilifies a recognised social group."

The complaint says the title, which translates to "a Brahmin who is habitually corrupt and takes bribes," directly connects a caste with immoral behaviour.

The complainant, Sanjeev Newar, founder of 'Gems of Bollywood,' has alleged that the movie contains "casteist and discriminatory content."

The complainant has further alleged that the title of the movie "promotes negative stereotypes, vilifies a recognised social group, and may encourage social hostility in a society already sensitive to caste tensions," the proceedings read.

Approving and promoting such a title allegedly "reflects gross insensitivity and disregard for India's social fabric," the complainant claimed.

Political reactions have also continued to pour in.

Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said films should give positive messages and called for legal action, stating that the title is "highly objectionable."

Ansari said, "Films should convey a positive message to society. Legal action should be taken against such people. I urge the government to act, as naming a film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is highly objectionable. I live among Pandits; the Pandit community contributes to the progress of society and the world."

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari says, "Films should convey a positive message to society. Legal action should be taken against such people. I urge the government to act, as naming a film "Ghooskhor Pandat" is highly objectionable. I live among… pic.twitter.com/TiL5O1bo1Y — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2026

RSS Executive Member Indresh Kumar called such titles "unethical and unconstitutional" and strongly condemned them. "The fact is that releasing such unethical and unconstitutional web series, or using such names or starting anything of that kind, is highly condemnable," Kumar said.

Delhi: On film naming "Ghooskhor Pandat", RSS Executive Member Indresh Kumar says, "The fact is that releasing such unethical and unconstitutional web series, or using such names or starting anything of that kind, is highly condemnable..." pic.twitter.com/IPGhkRhZH0 — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2026

Congress MP Imran Masood said that if people's feelings are hurt, then those feelings should be respected. "I don't really know what this is, but if someone's feelings are involved, then feelings should not be hurt," Masood said.

BSP chief Mayawati also condemned the alleged insult to the Brahmin community in the film 'Ghooskhor Pandit' and demanded that the Centre immediately impose a ban on what she termed as a "casteist" movie.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it is a matter of "great sorrow and concern" that the term 'pandit' was being portrayed as an infiltrator not only in Uttar Pradesh, but now even in films.

"It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that, not only in UP alone in recent times, but now even in films, 'Pandit' is being portrayed as a bribe-taker and so on, leading to the insult and disrespect of them across the entire country, which has currently spread intense anger throughout the entire Brahmin community; our party also strongly condemns this," she wrote on X.

"The Central Government should immediately impose a ban on such a caste-indicating film (web series) 'Ghooskhor Pandit'; this is the demand of the B.S.P. At the same time, registering an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this regard is an appropriate step," she added.

यह बड़े दुख व चिन्ता की बात है कि पिछले कुछ समय से अकेले यू.पी. में ही नहीं बल्कि अब तो फिल्मों में भी 'पंडत' को घूसखोर आदि बताकर पूरे देश में जो इनका अपमान व अनादर किया जा रहा है तथा जिससे समूचे ब्राह्मण समाज में इस समय ज़बरदस्त रोष व्याप्त है, इसकी हमारी पार्टी भी कड़े शब्दों… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 6, 2026

While the controversy grows, the makers have stepped in with a clarification. Director Neeraj Pandey posted a note on Instagram saying the film is a fictional cop drama and that the name "Pandat" is used only as a casual name for a character, not to represent any caste, religion, or community. He said the movie focuses on an individual's choices, not on any social group.

"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community," he wrote.

"As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility-to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.

Pandey acknowledged that the title had hurt some people and announced that all promotional materials were being taken down for now so that audiences could judge the film only after watching it in full.

"We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon" Pandey added.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also assured that he takes the emotions of the people hurt by the title of his next very seriously; however, he added that through his character, he only wished to depict the journey of a flawed person, and it should not be taken as a remark on any community in particular.

He wrote on Instagram, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

Ghooskhor Pandat is the latest collaboration between Netflix India and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who previously delivered Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and its sequel. The film is part of Netflix India's 2026 content slate.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda in key roles.

(With inputs from agencies)