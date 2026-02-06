Manoj Bajpayee Defends <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Makers Over Title Row After Police Case: 'Film Not A Statement On Any Community'

Hours after director Neeraj Pandey issued a public note over the Ghooskhor Pandat title row, Manoj Bajpayee defended the makers' move and clarified their intentions.

Sharing Neeraj Pandey's note on his X handle, Manoj Bajpayee wrote that he has taken people's "emotions" and "concerns" with utmost seriousness to introspect where they might have gone wrong.

Addressing the backlash over the title's alleged "defamatory" tone, Bajpayee said he played a "flawed" individual in the film, implying it didn't mean to comment on any community.

"I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," Bajpayee wrote.

"As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

"In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films."

"The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken," Bajpayee added.

Neeraj Pandey's Instagram Note

"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community," Pandey began.

"We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses," he added.

The Controversy

After the film's teaser released on February 3, Ghooskhor Pandat triggered a storm of responses on social media.

A large section of users alleged that the title targeted a particular community and showed them in a derogatory light.

Angry reactions didn't stay confined to social media.

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the film, alleging that its title is derogatory toward the Brahmin community.

A case has also been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the Ghooskhor Pandat director and his team "under charges of attempting to disrupt social harmony."

About The Film

Ghooskhor Pandat is the latest collaboration between Netflix India and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who previously delivered Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and its sequel. The film is part of Netflix India's 2026 content slate.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda in key roles.