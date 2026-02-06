<i>Bhagam Bhag 2</i>: Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda, Akshay Kumar Set To Return

After two decades, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal's comic caper Bhagam Bhag is set to return with a major casting change in the sequel. Sources close to the film's development confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee has joined the team, replacing Govinda. While audiences are acquainted with Govinda's comic timing, it will be interesting to see how Manoj Bajpayee brings his own charm to the role.

About the Bhagam Bhag Franchise

The first instalment was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and several others in key roles.

The film adapted certain subplots from the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking, which itself was based on the 1958 film Vertigo. It was remade in Telugu as Brahmanandam Drama Company (2008).

The film was released theatrically on 22 December 2006, during the Christmas holidays. It received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of the year.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 32 crore, the film minted a whopping Rs 67.82 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Magic

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are currently collaborating on several upcoming projects, including Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla. Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 May.

On Priyadarshan's 69th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious birthday wish with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Vidya Balan.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are also set to work together on Hera Pheri 3, which has been delayed due to "technical" issues.