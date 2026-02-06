Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Being Named In Epstein Files: "Never Been To Beijing"

Epstein Files has taken the world by storm, naming of some of the most powerful and wealthy personalities from different walks of life across the globe. One of them to appear in these newly disclosed US government files on millionaire financier, sex offender and serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein is Indian director Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap, who has often courted controversy over his films and views, finally broke silence on his name being part of the Epstein Files.

According to reports, in the Epstein Files, Anurag Kashyap is referred to as a "famous Bollywood director" who was being considered as an invitee at a proposed event in Shanghai, China.

Asked to comment on the Epstein Files, the director told Hindustan Times, "I have no clue about this. I get (many) invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!"

Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his film Kennedy on ZEE5, also questioned the veracity of the documents. "It's some random email, that's self explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films."

Besides Anurag Kashyap, filmmaker Mira Nair, who is also the mother of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and actor-director Nandita Das have also been named in the controversial Epstein Files.

The newly released Epstein-related documents also name US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Justice Department under the US government released a new set of files on Jeffrey Epstein last week. These documents revealed details of his communications with these prominent people. Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

