Epstein Wanted Enhancement Pills, Had Low Testosterone: Medical Records

Recently disclosed files from the US Department of Justice shed new light on Jeffrey Epstein's health history, revealing persistent hormonal deficiencies and past sexually transmitted infections, according to medical records included in the latest tranche of government documents.

Test results spanning several years show Epstein's testosterone readings consistently fell between 125 and 142 nanograms per decilitre, far below the 300 ng/dL level that the American Urological Association defines as clinically low.

Epstein himself acknowledged the long-standing nature of the issue in written exchanges with his doctors, stating the readings had stayed "the same for ten years." In an April 2015 email sent at 3 a.m., he questioned the condition, asking whether his low testosterone "has caught up" to him.

Physicians advised hormone-based treatment, including drugs such as Clomid. However, Epstein later abandoned the therapy in 2016, explaining that he experienced side effects like fluid retention and weight gain.

The records also document diagnoses of gonorrhoea and other infections. In a 2016 email to a New York-based doctor, Epstein reported positive test results for parasites and sexually transmitted disease, adding that he had been treated with antibiotics.

Additional material in the files indicates Epstein received promotional emails for sexual enhancement products and had sought information about preserving his sperm.

Epstein died in August 2019 while being held in federal custody ahead of trial on sex trafficking charges. The medical information surfaced as part of a much larger document dump known as the Epstein Files, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

US authorities have so far made public millions of pages of material linked to Epstein, including emails, photographs, videos and other communications collected over decades of investigations. The disclosures span court filings, grand jury records, travel documentation and extensive electronic correspondence.