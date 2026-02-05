World Economic Forum Investigates Its CEO Over Links With Epstein

The World Economic Forum has launched an independent investigation into its CEO Borge Brende to clarify his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the organisation said on Thursday.

The Geneva-based organiser of the Davos summit said it was looking into disclosures from the US Justice Department that showed Brende had had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message.

"In light of these interactions, the Governing Board requested the Audit and Risk Committee to look into the matter, which subsequently decided to initiate an independent review," the WEF said in a statement.

"This decision underscores the Forum's commitment to transparency and maintaining its integrity," it added.

