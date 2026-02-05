Archana Puran Singh Reveals Who Makes More Money On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: "<i>Usme</i> Kapil <i>Kamata Hai</i>, <i>Main Nahi</i>"

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma have been making audiences laugh out loud for years with their comic timing. The actress is currently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Navjot Singh Sidhu. The show's season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, and has been renewed for Season 5 too.

Now, Archana has answered the million-dollar question - who gets paid the most on the show? She said the answer is Kapil Sharma.

The actress revealed the details on her son Aaryamann's vlog. Her husband, actor Prameet Sethi, and their younger son, Ayushmaan, were also part of the video.

The clip shows Archana and her family paying a visit to stand-up comedian Samay Raina's home. The family praised Samay's luxury car, with Archana saying that she would have to buy it now. Samay responded that she could buy four such cars. At this point, Ayushmaan quipped, “Uske liye cancel hona padta hai. (You have to get cancelled for that.)”

Archana acknowledged Samay's success and his show India's Got Latent. Samay replied that Archana had Kapil Sharma's show. To this, Archana added, “Usme Kapil kamata hai. Main nahi kamati. (Kapil earns in that, I don't.)” However, the stand-up comic claimed that Archana would not get cancelled on that show. Samay added that he wants to reach Archana's level, where he can make money by just laughing.





The Great Indian Kapil Show Renewed For Fifth Season

Archana's comments come as The Great Indian Kapil Show was renewed for another season by Netflix.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been about laughter that brings people together across ages and moments. Over the past four seasons, our association with Netflix has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, allowing the show to grow and evolve while staying rooted in its warmth, spontaneity and joy. With a brand-new season on the way, the TGIKS parivaar is excited to bring back its signature humour, fresh energy and even more unforgettable conversations,” the official statement read, as per ANI.

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, among others. Archana Puran Singh and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu appear on the comedy series as judges. The fourth season saw Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as guests.