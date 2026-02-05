Internet Calls Out Anil Kapoor For Forgetting To Tag Singers In <i>Pukar</i> Tribute Post, Actor Issues Apology

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated 26 years of his film Pukar with a heartfelt tribute post on social media. The actor shared his favourite song from the film, Sunta Hai Mera Khuda, on X. However, fans noticed that he missed tagging the track's singers in his post.

An X user called out Anil for not mentioning Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. He wrote, “It's a shame sir that u have mentioned in your tweet except the singers. Feels like 90's era singers in B'wood are treated like 2nd class citizens.” The actor was quick to issue an apology and wrote, “I am sorry will repost it with both their names."

I am sorry will repost it with both there names https://t.co/btiA9OHzh3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 4, 2026

Anil re-shared his tribute post, this time tagging all the talented artists involved in the iconic song from Pukar. The post featured a clip from the song. The side note read, "My favourite song from Pukar… Playing it on repeat today! #26yearsofPukar."

The actor further tagged a long list of creatives, including composer AR Rahman, singers Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Namrata Shirodkar, director Rajkumar Santoshi, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and producer Boney Kapoor.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Pukar was released in 2000 and featured Anil Kapoor alongside Madhuri Dixit and Namrata Shirodkar. Anil Kapoor's portrayal of Major Jaidev Rajvansh earned him a National Film Award for Best Actor.

On the future work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Subedaar. The film follows the story of Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life in the Indian heartland. Anil stars in the titular role, while Radhikka Madan plays his daughter, Shyama. The movie also features Saurabh Shukla in a key role.

The actor is also part of Netflix's Hansal Mehta's upcoming business drama series, Family Business. The show also features Vijay Varma in the lead role. The actor also has Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha in the line-up.