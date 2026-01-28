Udit Narayan Reacts To Arijit Singh's Sudden Retirement Announcement: "He Has Seen It All"

Fans of Arijit Singh were left stunned after the singer announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. The much-loved vocalist shared an emotional note on Instagram on January 27, confirming that he will not be taking on any new assignments. Many colleagues from the music industry have reacted to the sad news, including Udit Narayan.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Udit Narayan said, “Arijit did great work in very little time. From awards, recognition, fame, money and stage adulation, he has seen it all at its peak. It is his decision if he wishes to retire, but he will not leave music."

“It's his choice, but his work is etched in people's hearts and will remain forever,” concluded Udit Narayan.

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit Singh wrote on his Instagram feed.

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu commented, "I am really sad to hear this because your voice and talent are one in a million. I always loved your voice, and I always admired you as a person. So proud of you—you have the guts to announce this at such a young age. God bless you, and I know you are a huge global star."

Rapper Badshah wrote, "Sadiyon mein ek (one in a century)."

B Praak kept his message short and simple, "Fan for life."

Amaal Mallik, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 19, wrote, "So lost after hearing this... I don't get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan."

Echoing similar sentiments, Armaan Malik wrote, "Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft."

Actress Richa Chadha dropped a crying emoji in the comments.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a broken heart emoji.

Raja Kumari, known for her song in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, said, "The time has come."

To understand Arijit Singh's decision, it's important to look at his career in films. He was a contestant on the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, in which he was voted out before the finale.

Arijit Singh made his playback singing debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Kedi, but his Bollywood break came a year later with Murder 2 and the song Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Dil, which he sang with Mohammed Irfan. His breakthrough in Hindi films, however, came with Aashiqui 2, which was released in 2013.

To date, he has lent his voice to over 800 songs, combining tracks from films and his singles—that's an average of more than 53 songs per year. He has also composed music for films such as Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra.

On top of that, he has been on a continuous spree of live shows and tours across the country and abroad. Looking back at the past 15 years, there might not be a single year when music lovers didn't get to hear Arijit Singh's voice.

In an age where making a mark amid singers from reality shows and various platforms has become tough, Arijit Singh's individuality has etched his voice into people's minds.

Arijit Singh announced his retirement days after Maatrubhumi, a song sung by him and Shreya Ghoshal for the Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, was released on social media ahead of Republic Day.

