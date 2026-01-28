Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing. Badshah, Kumar Sanu, Amaal Mallik Say, "Fan For Life"

Arijit Singh stunned millions of fans across age groups on January 27 when he announced his retirement from playback singing. Without divulging the reason behind his decision, the singer said he wouldn't take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

His sudden announcement triggered a sea of reactions from fans and industry colleagues alike.

What Arijit Singh Wrote in His Post

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit Singh wrote on his Instagram feed.

Reactions from Kumar Sanu, Badshah, Armaan Malik, and Others

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu commented, "I am really sad to hear this because your voice and talent are one in a million. I always loved your voice, and I always admired you as a person. So proud of you—you have the guts to announce this at such a young age. God bless you, and I know you are a huge global star."

Rapper Badshah wrote, "Sadiyon mein ek (one in a century)."

B Praak kept his message short and simple: "Fan for life."

Amaal Mallik, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 19, wrote, "So lost after hearing this... I don't get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan."

Echoing similar sentiments, Armaan Malik wrote, "Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft."

Actress Richa Chadha dropped a crying emoji in the comments.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a broken heart emoji.

Raja Kumari, known for her song in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, said, "The time has come."

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, to name a few.