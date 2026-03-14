Hansika Motwani's Ex-Sister-In-Law's Cryptic Post After Her Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya: "Absolutely Fake World"

Hansika Motwani has recently been in the spotlight after finalising her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The couple, who got married in December 2022, ended their marriage nearly three years after their wedding. Soon after the news of their separation surfaced, Hansika's former sister-in-law, actor Muskan Nancy James, shared a cryptic note on social media that caught the attention of many online.

Muskan posted a message on her Instagram Stories on Friday. In the note, she asked social media users and platforms not to drag her into anyone else's personal matters. While she did not mention any names directly, her post quickly sparked speculation online.

Muskan wrote, "Requesting a few social media platforms to please keep me away from someone else's life.”

Instagram/Muskan Nancy James

“You have always been supportive and understanding, and I truly appreciate that. Kindly don't associate me with someone's absolutely fake world. I don't have Paid PR-let time reveal the truth. ‘Sab Samay ka khel Hai' (It's all a matter of time). Peace, Love & Karma,” Muskan added.

Though Muskan did not clarify who the message was directed at, several users on social media linked it to Hansika Motwani. The two are not believed to share a close relationship. Muskan was earlier married to Hansika's brother, Prashant Motwani.

Their equation had already made headlines last year due to a legal dispute. In September, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Hansika seeking to quash an FIR lodged by Muskan. The complaint had also named Hansika's mother, Jyoti Motwani, who is also known as Mona.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Muskan filed the FIR in December 2024 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These included Section 498A related to dowry-related cruelty, Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 352 for criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

Muskan also stated that interference from Hansika and her mother during her marriage to Prashant led to problems between the couple. She further claimed that she was pressured to sell her flat.

Earlier in February last year, Hansika and her mother had secured anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with the case. Later, in April, they approached the Bombay High Court to request that the FIR be quashed. In her petition, Hansika reportedly said she was shocked to see her name included in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Hansika's personal life also saw a major change recently. On March 11, reports confirmed that the actor and Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The update was shared by her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, who confirmed the development to the media.

According to the lawyer, the couple decided to part ways through mutual consent. The divorce was granted after both sides agreed that the marriage had broken down and could not continue.