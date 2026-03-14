Nawazuddin Siddiqui To NDTV On Filling The "Vaccum" Left Behind By Irrfan Khan: "Have My Own Journey, Did Not Come Here For Anyone"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently got candid about his journey in the film industry and more as he attended NDTV's Creators' Manch Season 2. He spoke about how he does not believe in luck, and that it is effort that counts. Furthermore, he reflected on his most memorable roles, comparisons with Irrfan Khan and more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a celebrated alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, graduating in 1996. He recalled his memories in Delhi and all the things he misses. When asked about any stories from the bygone days, the actor joked that there are a lot of memories, but nowadays one has to think twice before sharing as there is a lot of trolling.

On Luck Factor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed why he does not believe in "luck." He said that training and practice are of utmost importance.

The actor said, "Practice and more training are very important; workshops are very necessary. I have heard many big actors or directors say that it's luck. But I'm telling you, luck does not work. I believe in luck 0% here. It didn't work for me. Maybe it does for others. You should not say such things. If you want to inspire someone, ask them to take training, inspire them. Practice so much that when you stand in front of someone, they can't ignore you. It is very important."

He added, "Put in efforts. If you don't get success 10 times, you'll get it the 11th time. Don't give up. I don't believe in this luck thing, neither has some miracle happened with me. I have got things step by step. It happened because I did one film and that led to another and then another. I did not get anything luckily."

Irrfan Khan's Legacy On His Shoulders

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often been compared to the late Irrfan Khan's school of realistic cinema.

On being asked if he feels the vacuum left behind by the master actor has to be filled by him, he said, "I am not here to fill any vacuum. I have a lot of weaknesses within me and I have to focus on that. I have my own journey, a personal one. I did not come into this industry for anyone. I know my weaknesses, and through my characters I want to focus on how to deal with them."

He continued, "God has given you so much, focus on that. You don't have to look at other actors around you."

On Getting Success Finally With Gangs Of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a minor role in the 1999 film Sarfarosh. He then had his breakthrough moment years later with Gangs of Wasseypur.

Where does the will power come from to never give up?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared, "I knew that when I get a chance, I will not let it go. You always get opportunities. You just need to recognise them. No one can stop you then. I have often seen actors nowadays say what can I show in just one scene? But no, you should be confident that in that one scene, for that one minute, no matter what big actor I am with, they should see me. If you have that confidence, no one can stop you. Every person has that in them."

Most Memorable Role

Some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's most memorable characters include Ganesh Gaitonde (Sacred Games), Faizal Khan (Gangs of Wasseypur), Manto (Manto), and Liak (Badlapur). Not only did these roles showcase his versatility on screen, but they also led to a growing fanbase for the actor.

Speaking of his most memorable characters, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he does not reside in the glorification of his past popular characters; he looks forward to the future.

Trolling

The actor lightly brushed upon the topic of trolling, especially in the age of social media. When questioned about whether the environment today has become difficult for actors to have political opinions, he said that every person has their own responsibility.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Everyone and everything has a certain expertise, and everyone should follow that. I am an actor, my focus is that."

About NDTV's Creators' Manch

NDTV's Creators' Manch Season 2 returns as a dynamic cultural platform where literature, cinema, and bold ideas come together in powerful conversation. Bringing celebrated Hindi writers, film personalities, intellectuals, and emerging young voices onto one stage, this season explores themes ranging from feminism and marginalised identities to the future of books, publishing, and creativity in the digital age. More than a series of discussions, Creators' Manch serves as a bridge between generations - connecting experience with new energy, and tradition with innovation. It is a space where ideas are celebrated, creativity finds its voice, and the new generation takes its rightful place in the cultural dialogue. For lovers of literature and art - and for anyone seeking to understand the shifting sensibilities of society and the new directions of the creative world - Creators' Manch Season 2 promises conversations that truly matter. Watch the magic of poetry and storytelling unfold on March 14 and 15.