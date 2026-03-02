<i>Tumbbad 2</i>: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins Sohum Shah-Starrer Horror-Folk Drama Sequel

Sohum Shah's highly anticipated folk-horror sequel, Tumbbad 2, is all set to go on floors later this year. The film has already generated significant buzz following its superhit prequel. Now, the makers have confirmed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2.

In an Instagram post, Sohum welcomed the actor on board. He wrote, "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai! :).”

As per a report by ANI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play a pivotal role in Tumbbad 2. His character is expected to be central to the story. The film will likely delve deeper into themes of greed, fear and human nature, which made the original a widely discussed hit.

In a statement, the actor said, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I'll be portraying has many layers, and I'm looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.”

Sohum Shah praised Nawazuddin's involvement in the film, saying his casting adds further strength to the movie. "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel," he said.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film's release date has not been announced yet.

The prequel, Tumbbad, is set in a village in Maharashtra. The film follows Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, as he becomes consumed by greed and obsession while searching for a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. The sequel promises to build on the mythical universe established in the first film, offering a gripping narrative that continues the story.