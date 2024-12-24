Waiting For <i>Tumbbad 2</i>? Sohum Shah's Update Adds To The Excitement

The folk horror film Tumbbad is a cult favourite. For those who could not watch it in the theatres when it released, the movie had a re-release this year, making it accessible for more people, all of who are fans now.

When the movie made a theatrical comeback this year, it came with a happy news - Tumbbad 2!

Since then fans and cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for some news on the sequel, and now there is a major update! Actor-producer Sohum Shah shared that the work on Tumbbad 2 is in full swing.

On Monday, Sohum shared a set of pictures of himself on Instagram, where he can be seen working through a script and scribbling some notes. The caption read, "Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun, (Yes, I am working on Tumbbad)."

In his post, Sohum is seen surrounded by several notes and drafts, which hints that the screenplay is already in development. Even though the makers have not announced an official release date, but this update is proof that the movie is finally in motion.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at this update, and took to the comments section to share their love and anticipation.

One user wrote, "Pehle hi bata diya! Good," another wrote, "Ye huyi na bat sir ji ..waiting," while another commented, "So excited," and another wrote, "Eagerly waiting Soham sir!"

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tummbad is set in 1918 India and chronicles a man's obsessive pursuit of hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad. Combining folklore, mythology, and horror, the film explores themes of greed and myth inherently present in humans.

