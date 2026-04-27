Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Racism In Bollywood: 'Never Seen Anyone More Beautiful Than Smita Patil'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has long been known for his candid opinions on the workings of the Hindi film industry. This time, the actor drew attention to the presence of racism and deep-rooted biases within Bollywood. He mentioned how opportunities in the industry are often given to an actor based on their colour and appearance rather than talent.

In an interview with Zoom, Nawazuddin noted that Bollywood's narratives are often focused on fair-skinned women. He said, "As the saying goes, when you eliminate a cockroach, people commend you for it. But when you eliminate a butterfly, they question your actions. This selectivity exists. Just as there is a lot of selectivity in discrimination. It is present in many areas. I believe that you shouldn't dictate what beauty is; let individuals make that decision."

Elaborating on his perspective, the actor noted that a female actor labelled ‘dark-skinned' is often seen as average in India, whereas in Western countries she might be considered exotic. "People have their perspective. But don't use that in the system. If she is like this, she can't be the lead. But it's not their fault because the stories are written like that. A girl who is fair, stories are written about her. You get a brief. A lot of people are struggling with it," he added.

Nawazuddin further praised the late actor Smita Patil. "The beauty captured by the camera is unique. Personally, I have never encountered anyone more beautiful than Smita Patil. The camera's beauty is distinct, and we need to capture that essence. The camera does not pass judgment," he said.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah. The actor will also be a part of Navaniat Singh's Noorani Chehra. The film also features Sonnalli Seygall and Jassi Gill in key roles.