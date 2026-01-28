Why Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing At The Peak Of His Career

Arijit Singh shocked fans and industry colleagues alike when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post on Tuesday night.

In his Instagram post, the double National Award-winning singer wished a happy new year to fans while breaking their hearts by informing them of his decision to step away from active vocalist duties in films.

And he did so just days after Maatrubhumi, a song sung by him and Shreya Ghoshal for the Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, released on social media ahead of Republic Day.

But why did Arijit Singh suddenly call it quits? The answer to this question might baffle many, but for those who know the singer closely, this decision isn't a huge surprise.

The screenshots from what many are claiming to be a post from his private X account are also going viral.

In the post, Arijit Singh elaborated on his decision to retire from playback singing.

"There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored," he wrote.

Arijit Singh's Journey Into Films

To understand Arijit Singh's decision, it's important to have a look at his career in films. He was a contestant on the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, in which he was voted out before the finale.

Arijit Singh made his playback singing debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Kedi, but his Bollywood break came a year later with Murder 2 with the song Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Dil, which he sang with Mohammed Irfan. His breakthrough in Hindi films, however, came with Aashiqui 2, which released in 2013.

Till date, he has lent his voice to over 800 songs, combining tracks from films and his singles. That's an average of more than 53 songs per year. He has also composed music for films such as Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra.

On top of that, he has been on a continuous spree of live shows and tours across the country and abroad. Looking back at the past 15 years, there might not be a single year when music lovers didn't get to hear Arijit Singh's voice.

In an age where making a mark amid singers from reality shows and various platforms has become tough, Arijit Singh's individuality has etched his voice into people's minds.

Arijit Singh And His Relationship With Bollywood

The simplicity and detachment in Arijit Singh's songs shine clearly in his personality too.

Born in Murshidabad, West Bengal, far from the glitz and glamour of Mumbai, Arijit Singh was never really a mainstay at the celebrity parties. His media interviews are also few and far between.

Lost in his own tune, Arijit Singh has mostly recorded songs in his Murshidabad studio. He would come to Mumbai only when needed, or step out for shows and tours. That's been his world.

Those close to him say Arijit Singh has seen the peak of his career, fame, and money. But after working non-stop for 15 years, any artiste can feel exhausted from within.

Film songs come with many constraints: producers, directors, story demands, and market needs. Sometimes these limitations don't let the artiste do work of their own choice. And then a time comes when the artiste wants to break out and just march to the beats of their own heart.

Something like that happened with Arijit Singh too.

He hasn't renounced music, he has just decided to distance himself from films so he can create music on his own terms and do everything that's not limited to films alone.

Arijit Singh's Statement

Announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh in his social media post wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

While his admirers are in shock, a section of his fans believe this is not the end. After all, Arijit Singh is not leaving music. Some say this means a new chapter will soon unfold for the singer, others say it bodes well for the independent music scene.

Only Arijit Singh has the right answer for all the speculation and he will respond when it is the right time and in his own voice that fans can't imagine a day without.

