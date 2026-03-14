Farah Khan Recalls Breaking Down After Salman Khan's Emotional Scene In <i>Jaan-E-Mann</i>: 'He Actually Cried, My Heart Broke'

Superstar Salman Khan has delivered some of Bollywood's most memorable films over the years. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence and effortless charm, the actor has also impressed audiences with moments of deeply natural acting that have left fans emotional. Adding to that list, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited one of his most powerful performances – a moment that even left her in tears on set.

During a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Farah spoke about Salman's personality beyond his well-known “Dabangg” image. The filmmaker shared that despite his tough public persona, the actor is deeply sensitive at heart. “Salman internalised his pain. But inside, he's soft like wax,” she said.

Recalling a particularly emotional moment from the 2006 film Jaan-E-Mann, Farah Khan described how Salman Khan delivered one of his most authentic performances while filming a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. According to her, the actor poured genuine emotion into the sequence, breaking down naturally in front of the camera.

“My heart broke then when he cried on the Brooklyn Bridge; he actually cried. If you see that song, there is no glycerin, nothing. He just broke down crying over there, and it was just magic. And then I also broke down crying,” she stated.

Farah Khan And Salman Khan's Friendship

In the same conversation, Farah Khan also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while speaking about her long-standing bond with Salman Khan. Recalling their early days, she shared in Hindi, “I know Salman since childhood. He took me along for the screen test of Maine Pyar Kiya to teach him dance. And after an hour, I left him there and ran away.”

Host Ranveer Allahbadia then asked her how the present-day Salman compares to the actor who had just started his professional journey. Responding to this, Farah spoke about his distinct sense of humour, saying, “He has a dry sense of humour which, if you get it, he is very, very funny.”

The Om Shanti Om director further revealed that she still visits the superstar occasionally, though their lifestyles differ quite a bit. “I mean, I go to his house, but no hangout…his hangout is very different from mine. I want to go to sleep by 9:30-10. He likes to hang out from 2 in the morning.”

Salman Khan And Farah Khan's Projects Together

The duo has collaborated on several iconic Bollywood songs and films, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Dabangg (2010) and Sultan (2016), among others. More recently, Farah choreographed a high-energy dance number for Salman in his 2025 movie Sikandar.