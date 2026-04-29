Amid Rs 9-Crore Debt Case, Rajpal Yadav Joins Salman Khan And Nayanthara's Film With Vamshi Paidipally

Rajpal Yadav has been going through tough times with his ongoing Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. A lot of his film industry colleagues have reached out in support of him, Salman Khan being one of them. Now the latest update is that Rajpal Yadav will be seen in Salman Khan's next film, tentatively titled #SVC63, produced by Dil Raju with director Vamshi Paidipally. It also features Nayanthara in the lead.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated, "Salman Khan has cast Rajpal Yadav to play a key role in this action-packed entertainer. Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right-hand man in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story. It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit. Salman is very fond of Rajpal and feels that he fits the bill to the T for his particular part."

Rajpal Yadav was going to start shooting in May for the film; however, the report confirmed that he started it yesterday.

"Rajpal is excited to reunite with Salman Khan. The duo has worked together on several cult films, including the likes of Partner (Chotta Don) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Chotta Pandit). This one, too, has a unique character trait for Rajpal, and the comic angle will bring the house down with laughter," the source added.

About #SVC63

This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Salman and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally.

Sources say that the team is now filming on an expansive set specially designed in Mumbai, where high-intensity action blocks and crucial sequences are to be shot.

The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers.

Having collaborated with leading stars across industries including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay , Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award winning film Maharshi further stands as a testament to his vision.