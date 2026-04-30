Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Salman Khan Insisted On Being Part Of <i>Raja Shivaji</i>: 'You Can't Make The Film Without Me'

Riteish Deshmukh's historical saga Raja Shivaji, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hits theatres tomorrow.

Riteish plays the titular character in the film while directing it as well. Salman Khan has a special role. During a recent Marathi chat, Riteish revealed how Salman came on board.

'You Can't Make the Film Without Me'

For Raja Shivaji, Riteish didn't approach Salman Khan initially.

"I didn't go to him for this film," Riteish said, adding, "We were together on New Year's. He asked when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, 'It's starting this month.' He said, 'Which role am I playing?'"

When Riteish shared that he hadn't thought of Salman for the film, Salman's instant response was, "No, no, no... you can't make the film without me. I have to be in it."

"That sense of warmth and belonging—that emotion... I was thinking I hadn't really thought it through yet," Riteish shared.

Salman Was Always Part of Riteish's Films

"When I did Lai Bhaari, Salman Khan was in it. At the time, he requested, 'I want to do a scene.' When I was working on Ved, I called him and said, 'Brother, I want to meet you.' He said, 'Done!' I said, 'When?' He said, 'For which role? You want to meet—it's done.' He just asked, 'How many days is the shoot?' I said, 'Two days,' and he just said, 'Done,'" Deshmukh shared in the interview.

Lai Bhaari marks Riteish's debut in Marathi films, while Ved marks his directorial debut.

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji boasts an impressive cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani.

The film also marks Riteish's 10-year-old son Rahyl's acting debut.

At the trailer launch, Riteish spoke about the long, difficult journey behind the film. "It's been 10 years... I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened," he said, fighting back tears. "It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, 'Wait, my child... it's not the right time.'"

Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh produced Raja Shivaji for Mumbai Film Company, presented by Jio Studios.