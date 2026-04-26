Riteish Deshmukh Calls Out 'Distorted Nonsense' About Shivaji Maharaj Ahead Of Release: "Unacceptable And Infuriating"

Actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has strongly reacted to recent remarks surrounding the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling them "distorted nonsense". His response comes amid a growing controversy linked to statements made by spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba.

Although Riteish did not directly name anyone in his post on X, the timing of his statement has drawn clear connections to the ongoing debate.

Strong Words In Defence Of Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy

Riteish shared a message in Marathi, expressing his disappointment and anger over attempts to misrepresent the Maratha king's legacy.

The translated version of his post reads, "When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi and Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to belittle the legacy will not be tolerated at all."

He further added, "But just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will that one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is of the Kshatriya lineage, the Lord of the Throne, the Emperor of Emperors, Chhatrapati Maharaj (sic)."

कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे.

असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते' एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026

The Controversy

According to Mathrubhumi, the backlash began after Dhirendra Krishna Shastri claimed during a public event in Nagpur that Shivaji Maharaj had grown "tired" of battles and handed over his crown to saint Samarth Ramdas.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, and many other leaders, triggering political reactions across parties.

Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji is set for a theatrical release on May 1. The film, backed by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, explores the life and legacy of the iconic Maratha ruler.

The ensemble cast includes notable names such as Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Boman Irani.

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