<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Fact vs Fiction: How Afzal Khan Was Killed With Tiger Claw, As Per Experts

Historical figures are as revered in India as gods. Centuries of folklore and written records of history simply add to the glory of these historical characters. Whenever a film on a historical character is nearing the release, sentiments of thousands of people are a scene or a clip away from being hurt. It is only natural that period dramas take a lot of time to see the light of day.

One such figure who transcends mere history books is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the founder of the Maratha Empire, he forged the very identity that Marathi people live by today. In recent years, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has transcended Maharashtra's borders, emerging as a national hero and visionary leader. In short, he's a demigod -- and in India, you don't mess with the gods.

So, when the trailer of Raja Shivaji, a period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj directed by Riteish Deshmukh, was released, social media quickly got to work. Industry colleagues praised the filmmaker, who also stars in the titular role, for finally realising his passion project that has been in the works for almost a decade. Others were spellbound to see a sneak peek into the life story of one of Indian history's most revered names on screen.

Then there was a section that had issues with one key detail in the Raja Shivaji trailer. The bone of contention here is the 'truce' meeting between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan, a general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate played by Sanjay Dutt, in the 17th century. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is said to have famously killed Afzal Khan with the wagh nakh, a medieval weapon which literally translates to 'tiger claw' in English.

By the very definition of the meeting, neither Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj nor Afzal Khan would have brought weapons with them. Many believe the Maratha warrior king would have concealed the weapon on his person. The Raja Shivaji trailer, however, features Riteish Deshmukh's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj show the tiger claw to Sanjay Dutt's Afzal Khan and deliver a heroic dialogue just before he goes for the kill.

This show of the tiger claw to Afzal Khan right before the attack has angered a section of X users who are accusing Riteish Deshmukh of "manipulating the glorious history of Maharashtra".

What X Is Saying About The Tiger Claw In Raja Shivaji Trailer

wtf @Riteishd ??

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj didn't show the “Wagh Nakh” to Afzal Khan beforehand. He kept them hidden and only pulled them out after Afzal attacked first.

Why are you changing the history? pic.twitter.com/2pqvmpGZ3T — Moana (@ladynationalist) April 21, 2026

New twist to the chapter, Afzal Khan's death at the hands of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Maharaj first shows him the waghnakh, drops a banger dialogue… and then attacks.



I can see why Genelia D'Souza was crying at the trailer launch of the movie Raja Shivaji. https://t.co/5WfQaPTavU — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) April 21, 2026

The waghnakh was supposed to be invisible and hidden from the eyes of all enemy soldiers and afzal khan.



If it was visible and this big in reality as shown here, afzal khan or his soldiers would have asked to remove it before even entering the tent! https://t.co/UisBOqyNRK — ᏒᏬᎴᏒᏗ (@Invincible39) April 21, 2026

Did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj show the “Wagh Nakh” to Afzal Khan ?



Wagh Nakh came out only after Afzal attacked Maharaj



Why is @Riteishd manipulating the glorious history of Maharashtra ? pic.twitter.com/M4ysAVD9U7 — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) April 21, 2026

Today, Riteish Deshmukh responded to one of the X posts, asking the user to watch the film when it releases in theatres on May 1.

Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RyzDUnpl4x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 22, 2026

What History Experts Say About The Tiger Claw

According to Professor Anirudh Deshpande, Head, Department of History, University of Delhi, one cannot expect cinema to do full justice to history. He said for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be able to be successful in his mission, the Maratha warrior king would have had to keep the weapon concealed.

"It is only logical to believe that both weapons were hidden from Afzal Khan, otherwise either Khan would've walked out of the meeting or not embraced Shivaji at all. But we don't expect logic and reason from Bollywood, do we? Mainstream historicals are often more fiction than truly historical and their objective is to tap into collective mentalities to make money," he told NDTV.

Echoing Professor Anirudh Deshpande's sentiment, Dr Rahul Magar, Assistant Professor, Department of History at Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that it appears to have been mutually agreed upon by both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan that neither would bring any weapons.

"Given that no weapons were brought, the question arises as to exactly which weapon was used to kill Afzal Khan. That Afzal Khan was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a fact. This leads to the conjecture that some weapon must have been concealed and carried," he said.

Citing historical sources such as the Sabhasad Bakhar, a chronicle written by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj's courtier Krishnaji Anant Sabhasad, Jedhe Karina, and the writings of Venetian traveller Niccolao Manucci, Dr Rahul Magar said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did employ the tiger claw to kill Afzal Khan.

Disagreeing to the depiction of the hand-to-hand combat as shown in the trailer of Raja Shivaji, Dr Rahul Magar told NDTV, "Since Afzal Khan possessed a formidable physique, it is reasoned that Maharaj would not have attempted an attack by openly displaying a weapon, as the element of surprise was of paramount importance in this situation."

The assistant professor, however, urged audiences to view Raja Shivaji as a film. "We should give that much liberty to the film makers (to dramatise historical events). It is a movie, not a documentary."

Did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kill Afzal Khan With Tiger Claw?

While history experts believe that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had to have concealed the weapon for the meeting to go as planned, they are divided about whether he killed Afzal Khan using the tiger claw.

"The wagh nakh (tiger claws), like the bichwa (dagger with a fisted grip), were close quarter hand-to-hand combat weapons. In the case of Afzal Khan's assassination by Shivaji in 1659, the extant sources equivocate regarding the weapons used.

"What seems likely is that Shivaji, who was short statured compared with the tall and heavily built Afzal Khan, used both the wagh nakh and bichwa. The former to extricate himself from a bear hug and the latter to stab Khan in the abdomen, possibly repeatedly, and wound him mortally," Professor Anirudh Deshpande further said.

Dr Rahul Magar added that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did kill Afzal Khan but it is debatable if he killed him with the tiger claw.

"The wagh nakh won't stay secure if you close your fist... It slips right out. But people believe that if you close the fist, they remain hidden. So, you will have to leave your palm open to hold the wagh nakh properly. But even if you close the fist, the Wagh Nakh will be visible. It is impossible that it will remain hidden," he said, explaining the functioning of the tiger claw.

"The argument among the historians is that if wagh nakh was used, Afzal Khan could have easily seen the weapon in the hands of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. More than wagh nakh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj must have used a katiyar or kataar type of a weapon... Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had an element of mystery to his life. People didn't know how he did what he did, so they attached whatever they wanted to to his name," he added.

Dr Rahul Magar said even late historian Gajanan Bhaskar Mehendale, noted for his scholarship on Maratha history, also said that most likely Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj didn't use wagh nakh to kill Afzal Khan. But there are some contemporary as well as 18th century sources that say that wagh nakh was used.

But Niccolao Manucci has given an explanation as to how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj may have been able to keep the tiger claw hidden.

"Manucci said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had made some kind of a weapon that he had made into a ring. Some kind of a precious stone was attached to the ring so that it looks like an ornament. But within the palm it would be a weapon. But there is a difference of opinion among historians about this claim," Dr Rahul Magar said.

Two years ago, the Maharashtra government brought back the tiger claw that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj believed to have used to kill Afzal Khan to India after 350 years. The state government brought the artifact on loan from London's Victoria and Albert Museum for three years and put it on display at a Satara museum in western Maharashtra.

The tiger claw believed to have been used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan. (Photo: Victoria and Albert Museum, London)

But Dr Rahul Magar said historians are divided about whether it is the original tiger claw at all.

"People think that those wagh nakh are the real wagh nakh that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used. Historians again have a different opinion about it. Even the museum from where the wagh nakh were brought here never claimed that these are the original wagh nakh," he added.

Would Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have shown the tiger claw to Afzal Khan before killing him? Unlikely. Did he kill Afzal Khan using the tiger claw or a dagger? Debatable. Did he kill the general after the proposed unarmed meeting despite the marked differences in their physique? Yes, say historians. Is Riteish Deshmukh Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? No, but on screen, he is. Raja Shivaji is cinema, and even history experts say it should be viewed as such -- not as history.

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