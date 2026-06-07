Rakhee Gulzar On Aamir Khan's Third Wedding To Gauri Spratt: "What Is Wrong With Marrying At 60?"

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar has come out in support of Aamir Khan amid criticism over reports that the actor is set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at the age of 60.

While some have questioned his decision to marry for the third time, Rakhee believes that age should never stand in the way of happiness and companionship.

Aamir Khan, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao, will get married to Gauri Spratt on July 5. The news has sparked conversations online, with some social media users debating whether marriage later in life should be viewed differently.

Speaking to Variety India, Rakhee said, "What is wrong with marrying at 60? Robert de Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship (with partner Tiffany Chen), with whom he shares a daughter born in 2023. They had a child when he was more than 80 years old. Happiness in a marriage is not about age. I got married when Gulzar was almost 40."

Rakhee also spoke about Aamir's character and the way he has maintained healthy relationships with his former spouses.

She said, "I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives (Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao) even after the marriage. It says a lot about him."

When Aamir Khan Introduced Girlfriend Gauri Spratt To Media

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media. The highlight was the actor's girlfriend, Gauri, whom he met 25 years ago. During the press meet, he introduced Gauri to the media.

He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago, and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home. Revealing more details about her, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

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