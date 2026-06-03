When Aamir Khan Opened Up About Finding Love At 60 With Gauri Spratt: 'I'm So Lucky'

Aamir Khan is all set to begin a new chapter in his life. Sources have confirmed to NDTV that the actor will marry Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5.

As the wedding buzz growing, it is worth revisiting a moment from last year when Aamir spoke about finding love again at the age of 60.

During an HT event in 2025, the actor admitted that he had almost given up on the idea of finding a life partner.

"To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn't be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it," he said.

"She brings a lot of calm, she brings a lot of steadiness. She's a really amazing person and I'm so fortunate actually and lucky I feel that I met her. To be honest I feel I'm very fortunate. While our marriages may not have worked, until our lives did, but I think I'm still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. There have been three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways," Aamir concluded.

Aamir introduced his girlfriend to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday last year.

Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages

Aamir married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021.

They continue to co-parent their son, Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

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