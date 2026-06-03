Aamir Khan To Marry Girlfriend Gauri Spratt In A Private Ceremony On July 5

Aamir Khan is all set to marry Gauri Spratt at a private ceremony on July 5, sources confirmed to NDTV.

The superstar was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Gauri Spratt is also the mother of a seven-year-old child, according to reports.

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday last year.

At the press meet, Aamir Khan said that Gauri is working with his production house.

Before Aamir Khan made his relationship public, some reports claimed that he had been dating someone outside the industry.

To keep his partner away from the glare of the media, Aamir Khan joked at the press meet, "Dekha kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko" (See, I did not let you get wind of this).

Aamir Khan kept his relationship under wraps for 18 months before making it public. Teasing the media last year, he quipped, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there until recently. So I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life in that city. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004. As per the profile, she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She has a seven-year-old child, according to reports.

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir Khan married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021.

They continue to co-parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Aamir on Gauri

During a recent chat with Navbharat Times, Aamir said he is in a happy space since Gauri came into his life.

"I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great; I feel at peace with her. Although my relationships with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) were also very deep, things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon (I feel complete today)," he shared.

In the last one year, Aamir and Gauri made several joint appearances, including at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China.