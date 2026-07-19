Meet The 'Dhurandhar' Team Behind The National Film Award-Winning Film <i>Article 370</i>

Article 370 emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, taking home three major honours - Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam Dhar, and Best Music Direction (Songs) for Shashwat Sachdev.

Released in February 2024, the Hindi political action thriller was both a commercial success and one of the year's most talked-about films.

Here's a look at the team behind the National Award-winning project.

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Article 370 marked the feature directorial debut of Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film was praised for its narrative style and execution, earning him widespread recognition. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director for the film.

Producer And Writer Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar 1 & 2, served as one of the producers and co-wrote the story and screenplay.

The story was developed by Aditya Dhar along with Monal Thaakar, Arjun Dhawan and Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Dhar and Thaakar also won the Filmfare Award for Best Story.

The film was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Yami Gautam Dhar Leads The Cast

Yami Gautam Dhar played NIA officer Zooni Haksar, a performance that earned her the National Award for Best Actress.

The film also featured Priyamani as PMO Joint Secretary Rajeshwari Swaminathan. Other key cast members included Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Raj Arjun, Raj Zutshi, Divya Seth, Sumit Kaul, Mohan Agashe and several others.

Music By Shashwat Sachdev

Composer Shashwat Sachdev won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Article 370.

The film's music was composed by Sachdev, while the lyrics were penned by Osho Jain, Sudhanshu Saria, Kumaar and Shashwat Sachdev.

For the unversed, Shashwat has also collaborated with Aditay Dhar in his latest directorial, Dhurandhar 1 & 2. The sequel also featured Yami Gautam in a cameo role.

What Is Article 370 About?

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is a political action thriller inspired by the 2019 revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The film follows NIA officer Zooni Haksar as she undertakes a high-stakes mission against terrorism while the government prepares for one of the country's most significant constitutional decisions.

Box Office Performance

Released worldwide on February 23, 2024, Article 370 was made on a reported budget of around Rs 20 crore and went on to gross over Rs 110 crore worldwide, making it a commercial success.

The film received praise for its direction, storytelling and Yami Gautam Dhar's performance.

National Film Awards Glory

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Article 370 won three major honours:

Best Feature Film

Best Actress - Yami Gautam Dhar

Best Music Direction (Songs) - Shashwat Sachdev

The wins capped off an impressive awards journey for the film, which had earlier received multiple Filmfare nominations and won the Best Story award.