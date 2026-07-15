Sara Arjun Celebrates 15 Years Of Her Debut Film <i>Deiva Thirumagal</i>, Shares Iconic Courtroom Scene

Before grabbing attention opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun won hearts as Nila in her debut film Deiva Thirumagal.

Today, as the film completes 15 years since its release, she marked the occasion by sharing its most emotional scene with the caption, "15 years since my very first."

The clip captures one of the most beautiful moments in the film. During the custody hearing, Krishna, played by Vikram, is questioned by the opposing lawyer, who argues that he is mentally unfit to raise his daughter.

To understand where Nila truly wants to be, the judge allows the father and daughter to meet.

Without saying much, Nila tries to run into Krishna's arms in tears. The emotional scene leaves everyone in the courtroom visibly moved, and over the years, it has remained one of the most talked-about moments from the film.

About The Film

Directed by AL Vijay, Deiva Thirumagal released in 2011 and featured Vikram in the lead role as an intellectually disabled father fighting for custody of his daughter.

The film also starred Anushka Shetty, Amala Paul, Nassar, Krishna Kumar, Santhanam, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Although Vikram's performance earned widespread praise, Sara's portrayal of Nila was equally celebrated. Despite being just six years old, she delivered an emotionally mature performance.

Fifteen years later, Sara Arjun has come a long way. She recently appeared opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, playing his love interest and later his wife in the sequel. The performance introduced her to a new generation of viewers and marked her transition from acclaimed child actor to leading lady.

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