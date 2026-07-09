Saif Ali Khan Explains Why He Sees Bollywood As 'Before And After <i>Dhurandhar</i>'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to spark conversations, not just among audiences but within the film industry as well. Actor Saif Ali Khan has now shared how Aditya Dhar's directorial has influenced the way he looks at cinema, even saying that he sees filmmaking in terms of "before" and "after" Dhurandhar.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif was asked if he is now prioritising more diverse scripts. Responding to the question, the actor said, "No, I don't know. I think there's a certain luxury, a freedom that I have right now where I feel I can get into it completely. I have also noticed that the writing is obviously on the wall. People are more excited or interested to see something that is passionately made and is something different."

He went on to explain why Dhurandhar stood out to him and how it has shifted his perspective on filmmaking.

"I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. So, it is up to us if we catch up or wake up or not. It seems like an obvious idea to make amazing music rather than creating a new album for each film, and to draw on all kinds of things from all around the world, not being too frightened of English also," he added.

Saif also had special praise for the film's music and the way its songs were presented. Sharing what impressed him the most, he said, "I am just talking about the music. It was fantastic, some of the remixes. Instead of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you, if you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing as you would in a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in a key role and is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. It is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

Apart from Haiwaan, Saif also has Hum Hindustani in the pipeline, which is set to premiere on Netflix.

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