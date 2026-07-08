Alia Bhatt Does An 'Orry-Pose' At Anshula Kapoor's Reception Party. See Pics

Newly married Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a lavish cocktail party on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Rekha, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Atlee, Shabana Azmi and many other celebrities attended the party. A celebrity who largely remained away from the public eye was Alia Bhatt. Internet sensation Orry shared pictures of Alia from the party on his Instagram Stories.

In one, Alia strikes a classic Orry pose with one hand on Orry's chest. In another, she is seen playfully teasing him by posing to shoot him.

For the occasion, Alia wore a green lehenga, while Orry wore a maroon kurta.

Sharing her breathtaking pictures from the wedding, Anshula wrote, “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice.”

Background

Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities in their traditional best. Pictures and videos from the celebrations flooded social media.

Sharing an inside video, Anshula wrote, "An evening filled with Devi's blessings, love, and enough dancing to last us until the wedding."

Over the weekend, Anshula had a stunning mehendi and chooda ceremony.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

The glittering ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations.

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