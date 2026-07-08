Yash And Kiara Advani's New Song <i>Tabaahi</i> From <i>Toxic</i> Sparks Mixed Reaction, Internet Says 'Zero Chemistry'

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially unveiled the film's first song, Tabaahi. The romantic track, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, has added excitement to the anticipation surrounding the action drama and offered audiences a glimpse of the lead pair's on-screen dynamic.

Soon after its release, the song sparked conversations across social media. Several viewers shared mixed reactions to the music video and questioned the chemistry between the lead actors.

One user wrote, "These straight-up trash lyrics are weak, song is eww, and the video looks painfully uninspired. Whoever approved this seriously needs better standards."

Another added, "It was flat; both have 0 chemistry, Yash is more concerned about looking stoic and Kiara not crossing the line. Song has no personality and looks similar to many music videos. If Vanga had directed this and shows how it's done."

Someone else commented, "Idk they just look very awkward with each other & there's no chemistry."

"Felt like Yash tried to channel his inner Emraan Hashmi and the director tried to recreate a Haal e Dil vibe, but they missed the mark completely. An average song, to be honest," remarked a user.

Here are some other reactions:

Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi's Hindi version is written by Raj Shekhar. The song has also been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Yogaraj Bhat adapted the versions in other languages for Kannada, Ramajogayya Sastry for Telugu, Vignesh Shivan for Tamil, and Rafeeq Ahammed for Malayalam.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26 in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.