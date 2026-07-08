Actor Maniesh Paul's Mother Dies At 77 In Delhi

Actor Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, died at the age of 77 in Delhi on Wednesday. The actor's team shared the news, saying she had left for her heavenly abode.

They said, "With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77-year-old mother today in Delhi. We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace."

Maniesh Paul has always kept his family life private. He is married to Sanyukta Paul, his childhood friend and longtime partner.

They have two children, a daughter, Saisha, and a son, Yuvann. Despite his busy career, the family has maintained a low profile and values spending time together.

Maniesh began his career in Delhi as a host at cultural events in schools and colleges. He made his acting debut in the lead role of Mickey, a computer geek, in Mickey Virus.

He was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi.

The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

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