<i>Alpha</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Cosses Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

YRF Spy Universe's spy action film Alpha continues to maintain a steady pace at the box office. Following Monday's expected drop, the film witnessed decent growth on Tuesday.

According to the Sacnilk report, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's movie collected Rs 4.25 crore net on Day 5 across 7,173 shows, representing a 10.4 per cent growth from Day 4's net collection of Rs 3.85 crore. With this, the film pushed its total India net collection to Rs 42.1 crore, while its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 50.23 crore.

Alpha Box Office Collection

The film, which marks the first female-led spy action film in the YRF Spy Universe, opened with a decent Rs 9.25 crore net collection in India on Friday before witnessing healthy weekend growth. Its collections rose to Rs 11.5 crore net on Saturday, while Sunday emerged as the film's biggest day at the domestic box office, with an impressive India net collection of Rs 13.25 crore.

However, on its first Monday, the film saw an expected drop in collections, earning Rs 3.85 crore net in India before witnessing strong growth on Day 5.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.5 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.8 crore so far. Following its Day 5 run, the total worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 70.03 crore.

Alpha Day 5 Occupancy

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer recorded an overall occupancy of 19.06 per cent on Day 5. While the morning shows started with only 9 per cent occupancy, the afternoon shows picked up pace and registered 17.08 per cent occupancy. On the other hand, both the evening and night shows witnessed significant growth, recording occupancies of 20.77 per cent and 29.28 per cent, respectively.

Marking the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles, alongside Hrithik Roshan in a special cameo appearance.