Amitabh Bachchan Called At 3 am To Buy Ayodhya Land For Rs 15 Crore, Recalls Real Estate Owner

Amitabh Bachchan acquired his first plot, measuring 10,000 sq ft, in The Sarayu project ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024. Since then, he has been actively expanding his property portfolio in the temple city. Amitabh Bachchan personally reached out to Abhinandan Lodha, founder and CMD of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, to buy land in Ayodhya for Rs 15 crore. During a recent chat, Lodha shared his conversation with the senior superstar.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times India Next Real Estate Summit 2026, Lodha said he was in Australia in 2023 when he received a call around 3 a.m. there.

Recalling the conversation, Abhinandan Lodha said, "There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, 'This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.' I literally stood up and called him back."

"He told me, 'Abhinandan ji, main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya mein land leni hai' (I am a native of Uttar Pradesh and I want to buy land in the holy town of Ayodhya). I told him, 'We will do it for you,'" Lodha said.

"Bachchan first asked him about the price," he said. "I replied, 'How can I talk pricing with you?' He said he wanted to buy 15,000 sq ft, and I told him it may be around ₹15 crore. The very next day he sent me ₹15 crore," Lodha added.

Amitabh Bachchan's property purchases

Realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) sold 2.67 acres of land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to Amitabh Bachchan for Rs 35 crore in March this year. In a statement, HoABL said the transaction was executed by Rajesh Yadav, managing director of AB Corp Ltd.

The land parcel is located near HoABL's 75-acre luxury development, The Sarayu. In January 2024, Bachchan had bought plots in HoABL's The Sarayu project. This is Bachchan's third investment in Ayodhya through HoABL and fourth overall.

Bachchan had also invested in HoABL's Sol de Alibaug project through the acquisition of a 10,000 sq ft plot.

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, said, "Mr Bachchan's investment reflects a shared belief in land as an intergenerational asset that preserves value over the long term. Faith in Ayodhya is a legacy shared by generations."

"Supported by sustained infrastructure development and public investment," he added, "Ayodhya is emerging as a compelling destination for long-term land ownership and value creation."