Amitabh Bachchan Says Prep Was 'Impossible' When He Juggled 15 Films, Reveals What Scared Actors

Having spent five decades in the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about changing times, saying there is now more time to prepare before filmmaking. The actor wrote in his blog that in his day there were usually 14-15 films going on simultaneously and there lingered a constant fear about when the next opportunity would come.

What's Happening

Amitabh Bachchan shared a string of photographs and wrote in his blog, "The prep was a word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond. Now 'prep' is common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken. For me, it was an unknown entity. I now see the amount of labour and pain creative artistes put into getting into the character - in looks and style and comprehensive character analysis."

He continued, "A most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more-than-required serious consideration and be prepared for the work undertaken. Good and impressive. But in the good old days, when we all worked on 10 to 15 films at the same time - many two or three on the same day - it would have been impossible to prep for one and not prep for the other on the same day."

"Many ask how you slip from one role to another in the course of a day for different films. Bhai saheb, na karein to yeh dar rehta tha ki aage kaam milega ki nahin, to jo kaha jaata tha use niyamit roop mein dhaal dene ka prayatn kiya jaata tha, aur intezaar rehta tha, mahinon baad jab film release hoti thi, ki humne usmein kya aur kaise kiya!!! (Brother, if we didn't do it, there was always the fear of whether we'd get work in the future. So whatever we were told, we tried our best to adapt to it sincerely. Then we would wait for months until the film was finally released, eager to see what we had done and how it had turned out)," added Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's Recent Hospitalisation

Last month, news that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had been discharged from a private Mumbai hospital after a routine check-up began circulating. With fans worried about his health, the 83-year-old actor took to his blog to share a reassuring poem and to send love and prayers to his well-wishers.

Amitabh Bachchan's Post

Amitabh Bachchan did not directly address the health concerns swirling around him after his recent hospitalisation. However, his first blog post after discharge appeared in the form of a poem.

In the dateline of his post, the 83-year-old wrote "Mangal bhavan amangal haari", the lines from Ramayan's Sundar Kand.

He continued, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise, bolan lage kaag re!"

He signed off by writing, "Love, prayers and more."

As reported by our sources, "Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up. He has now been discharged and returned home after the examination."

Work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in two 2024 releases - the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, in which he played Ashwatthama. He is set to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, with filming currently underway in Hyderabad.

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