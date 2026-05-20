Ramayan To <i>Eer Bir Phatte</i>: What Amitabh Bachchan Wrote In His First Blog Post After Hospital Discharge

Last night, news that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had been discharged from a private Mumbai hospital after a routine check-up began circulating. With fans worried about his health, the 83-year-old actor took to his blog to share a reassuring poem and to send love and prayers to his well-wishers.

Amitabh Bachchan's Post

Amitabh Bachchan did not directly address the health concerns swirling around him after his recent hospitalisation. However, his first blog post after discharge appeared in the form of a poem.

In the dateline of his post, the 83-year-old wrote "Mangal bhavan amangal haari", the lines from Ramayan's Sundar Kand.

He continued, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise, bolan lage kaag re!"

He signed off by writing, "Love, prayers and more."

As reported by our sources, "Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up. He has now been discharged and returned home after the examination."

Speaking of the sublte mention of 'Eer Bir Phatte', it is a reference to Amitabh Bachchan's smashing debut with his Indie-pop studio album in 1996 titled Aby Baby. The aforementioned song was the lead single with the eccentric lyrics written by Amitabh Bachchan's father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's Last Blog Post Before Hospitalisation News

Just days earlier, the megastar had shared a series of photos from his Sunday ritual of meeting and greeting the sea of fans who gather outside his home, Jalsa, every weekend.

On his personal blog he wrote, "I go in from the house to meet the wellwishers .. staff security and police tell me its ready to come .. and as I walk apprehension...will they be there...will they greet me...or booo? And then I hear the cheers, and the adrenaline activates and the body and limbs move in cohesion.

"Almost as an intrusion...a loving intrusion...and the joy of seeing so much joy in others...the constants, the elderly, the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on...but cute they are. Ahhhh...such a blessing...the Almighty be praised."

Amitabh Bachchan On Having Sleepless Nights

Quite recently, he opened up about how work is keeping him awake, despite medical professionals advising a minimum of seven hours' sleep.

Taking to his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why? Because work is more important than sleep... medical says it's not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... so what does one do?"

He continued, "As I work, I am glued to the EB Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! There is no better cure for the soul than this."

Further sharing how music calms him, he added, "It is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty... that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence... I feel... so it strums the strings within... put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the world, are the universal commonness of mankind... respect it and it shall respect you."

Work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in two 2024 releases - the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, in which he played Ashwatthama. He is set to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, with filming currently underway in Hyderabad.

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