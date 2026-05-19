Amitabh Bachchan Discharged After Routine Check-Up At Mumbai Hospital

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, 83, has been discharged from a private Mumbai hospital after a routine checkup, according to sources.

"Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up (here). He has now been discharged and has returned home after the examination," sources said.

Just days ago, the megastar had shared a series of photos from his Sunday ritual meeting and greeting a sea of fans that gathers outside his home, Jalsa, every weekend.

On his personal blog, he wrote, "I go in from the house to meet the wellwishers .. staff security and police tell me its ready to come .. and as I walk apprehension .. will they be there .. will they greet me .. or booo .. ? and then I hear the cheers, and the adrenaline activates and the body and limbs move in cohesion ..

"Almost as an intrusion .. a loving intrusion .. and the joy of seeing so much joy in others .. the constants , the elderly the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on .. but cute they are .. Ahhhh .. such a blessing .. the Almighty be praised .."

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about having sleepless nights. "No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why? Because work is more important than sleep... medical says it's not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... so what does one do?"

He continued, "As I work, I am glued to the EB Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! There is no better cure for the soul than this."

Further sharing how music calms his soul, he added, "It is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty... that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence... I feel... so it strums the strings within... put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the world, are the universal commonness of mankind... respect it and it shall respect you."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in two 2024 releases - one was the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth. The other was Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD in which he played the key role of Ashwatthama.

He is all set to return in Kalki 2898 AD's sequel, with filming underway in Hyderabad.

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