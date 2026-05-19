After Denying Alimony Claim, Mouni Roy's Estranged Husband Suraj Nambiar Shares Everyday Pics

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announced their divorce on May 14 after four years of marriage. On Monday, Suraj shared an Instagram Story clarifying his stance on circulating reports about alimony and the involvement of a third party in their separation. A day later, he shared a glimpse of his everyday life on Instagram.

Notably, Suraj had deleted his Instagram profile for a couple of days while buzz about their separation reached its peak.

The carousel post features a mirror selfie, images of his pet dog, and photos from a picturesque seaside eatery. Suraj did not write anything in the caption.

On Monday, Suraj wrote on Instagram, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved."

He added, "Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's well-being. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone."

Mouni and Suraj shared a joint post announcing their divorce: "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi and sangeet, the couple had both a traditional Malayali wedding and a Bengali wedding, followed by a post-wedding pool party.