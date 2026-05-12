Amid Divorce Rumours, Mouni Roy Deletes Pics With Husband, Suraj Nambiar Deactivates Instagram

Things don't look fine in Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's paradise.

Rumours of their separation arose today as the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumours have been further intensified as Suraj Nambiar appears to have deleted his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, there's not a single photo of Suraj—including their wedding pictures—visible on Mouni's Instagram profile. The couple, at the centre of the speculation, haven't issued any statement on the ongoing buzz.

Mouni Was Spotted with Suraj in January

Mouni was spotted with Suraj and BFF Disha Patani earlier this year. In a viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen falling down all of a sudden. The security personnel and lensmen stationed there were shocked and ran to help her.

Mouni's husband, Suraj Nambiar—who was making his way amid the crowd—quickly lent her a hand, held her safely, and moved towards the car. The video was shared on Instagram by a fan. In the comments section, fans expressed their concern.

Mouni and Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several fun ceremonies like haldi and sangeet, the couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. This was followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.

Mouni and Suraj used to share loved-up posts on their respective Instagram profiles—from date nights and vacations to special celebrations—until rumours of their separation emerged.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She hosted the show Temptation Island recently. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made in China.

Also Read | Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Internet Asks 'Divorce Soon?'